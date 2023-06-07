Protests erupt in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan; CM threatens legal action

Massive protests erupted in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, on Wednesday, over controversial social media posts on Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and Mysore King Tipu Sultan.

As per news agency PTI, a group of right-wing activists held a demonstration against the purported use of Tipu Sultan's image along with an 'objectionable' audio message that was allegedly shared as social media status by some people. Maharashtra CM urges people to maintain peace Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday appealed for calm and said that nobody should take the law into their hands.

"It is the government's responsibility to maintain law and order in the state. I also appeal to the public for peace and calm. A police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty," CM Shinde.

"Law and order is the responsibility of the government, Home Department. No one will be allowed to take the law and order into their hands. In such situations, action will be taken against those people. The Home Department and the Home Minister himself are keeping a close watch on the situation. I'm monitoring the situation myself through the senior officials", he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio said that there is no forgiveness in the state for those who appreciate Aurangzeb.

"Police are also taking action. At the same time, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that the people should also maintain peace, and no untoward incident happens anywhere", he added. Case registered against 4 According to the officials, the police registered a case against four people who carried posters of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a procession in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, a video of which later went viral on the internet.

The Bhingar Camp police officials said that the procession was held in Fakirwada area at 9 am on Sunday.

"Amid music and dance in the procession, four persons carried posters of Aurangzeb. An offence was registered against these four persons under Indian Penal Code sections for intention to incite a community to commit an offence against another community, hurting religious sentiments, and other offences," PTI quoted Bhingar Camp police official as saying.

Deputy CM Fadnavis on Monday released a statement saying, "If someone flashes a poster of Aurangzeb, it will not be tolerated. In this country and state, our revered deities are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj."

(With inputs from agencies)