Top 10 world news: Prince Philip's funeral, Coronavirus crisis, and more

UK is observing Prince Philip's funeral after the Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 09. Meanwhile, the world is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic due to which India, Brazil and UK issuing advisories for locals and pregnant women.

Live updates: Procession for Duke of Edinburgh is underway

This is the live coverage of the funeral of Prince Philip, husband of British Queen Elizabeth.

Russia sends two warships to Black Sea amid tensions with Ukraine

These monoeuvres have come at a time when Russia-Ukraine relations are strained over Russian military presence on its border with the country.

Myanmar military junta leader to attend ASEAN summit

Myanmar military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing will join a special ASEAN summit next week, said Thai foreign ministry on Saturday.

'Please delay pregnancies', Brazil urges local women amid coronavirus surge

The request has come as Brazil is experiencing one of the worst waves of coronavirus, with the country marking one of the highest death tolls in the world.

US, Japan showcase alliance, resolve in dealing with aggressive China

The talks featured unusually frank warnings from a Japanese leader against any effort by China to dominate the Indo-Pacific region by 'force or coercion’.

Ohio: World's smallest police dog dies hours after her sheriff

Midge, the 16-year-old crime-fighting pet, stopped breathing hours after she saw her owner lose his battle to cancer.

Delhi faces shortage of hospital beds as city records 24,000 cases in 24 hours

Kejriwal also admitted that while the situation seemed in control a few days ago, the sudden surge has made the situation spiralling out of control in the capital now.

Yoga will lead to guided imagery, Hinduism: Christian groups claim in Alabama

A state lawmaker in Alabama, who has been practising yoga for years, is aiming to overturn a 28-year-old ban on yoga in state public schools.

Pregnant women can be given Pfizer & Moderna coronavirus vaccine: UK advisory

This has been reported after experts studied real-world data that showed that more than 90,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated against the virus in the US.

Singapore activist: People crowdfunded PM libel penalty to show resistance

In an exclusive chat with WION, activist Roy Ngerng, who crowdfunded to pay the penalty for libel against Singapore PM, talks about why he thinks people chose to support him.