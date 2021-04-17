Live updates: Prince Philip's funeral — Duke of Edinburgh to be laid to rest at royal ceremony

The ceremonial royal funeral is expected to be a low-key send-off to Philip, the longest-serving royal consort in British history. Photograph: AFP
This is the live coverage of the funeral of Prince Philip, husband of British Queen Elizabeth.
Apr 17, 2021, 05:31 PM
The Duke became the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards in 1975 and visited the battalion many times in the UK and on operations overseas.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021
At ceremonial events such as Trooping of the Colour, The Duke wore the uniform of the Grenadier Guards. pic.twitter.com/541LyAdsy9
Apr 17, 2021, 05:29 PM
Police control the traffic on the road for a bus outside Windsor Castle in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021 ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.(AFP Photo)
Apr 17, 2021, 05:27 PM
The Duke’s association with the Royal Marines lasted for his entire Royal working life. He was made Captain General in 1953, and his final official engagement ahead of his retirement was a Royal Marines parade at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/eTsWBGNPEb— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021
Apr 17, 2021, 05:26 PM
Many of the moments choreographed by The Duke demonstrate his lifelong commitment to the Armed Forces.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021
His Royal Highness’s coffin will be carried by both the Grenadier Guards and the Royal Marines during tomorrow’s ceremony. pic.twitter.com/xAUl28sMs3
Apr 17, 2021, 05:20 PM
The Royal Family's official Twitter account shared a montage of Prince Philip's life.
A montage to commemorate the extraordinary life of The Duke of Edinburgh, made unique by its sheer breadth of experience, and the wartime generation he was part of.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2021
With words by the Poet Laureate,
The Patriarchs - An Elegy. pic.twitter.com/rUr1cNi8lS
Apr 17, 2021, 05:19 PM
The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin has been moved from the royal family’s private chapel at Windsor Castle to the castle’s Inner Hall.
Apr 17, 2021, 05:09 PM
Members of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery ride up the Long Walk to Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021 for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9 aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection. (AFP Photo)
Apr 17, 2021, 05:07 PM
Members of the Royal Family will take part in the procession on foot, immediately behind The Duke of Edinburgh's Coffin, together with staff from His Royal Highness’s Household.
Apr 17, 2021, 04:56 PM
Magazines featuring Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are displayed in a shop window in Windsor, west of London, on April 16, 2021. (AFP Photo)
Apr 17, 2021, 04:53 PM
Flowers left as tributes are pictured outside St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 16, 2021, following the April 9 death of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99. (AFP Photo)
Apr 17, 2021, 04:51 PM
Prince Philip's funeral is taking place at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle today. (AFP Photo)
Apr 17, 2021, 04:47 PM
The royal family has come together - minus Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle - to bid farewell to the patriarch, and to celebrate his "unwavering loyalty" to the Queen, courage and service to the nation. (Reuters Photo)
Apr 17, 2021, 04:45 PM
A Land Rover, redesigned by Philip himself several years ago, will be used to carry his casket. (AFP Photo)
Apr 17, 2021, 04:34 PM
Apr 17, 2021, 04:27 PM
Artist Kaya Mar holds a portrait of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021 ahead of the duke's funeral. (AFP Photo)
Apr 17, 2021, 04:25 PM
A tribute to Britain's Prince Philip is projected onto a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in central London on April 9. (AFP Photo)
Apr 17, 2021, 04:19 PM
