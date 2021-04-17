Prince William and Prince Harry sit opposite each other at Prince Philip's funeral

All eyes were on Prince William and Prince Harry as they took their seats to sit opposite each other at the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip.



The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge are sitting opposite one another in St George’s Chapel, as the royal family bids farewell to the 99-year-old Duke.

The pair, who have had a difficult relationship in recent years, face each other in the quire as part of just 30 family members for the Duke of Edinburgh’s downsized funeral.



While William is joined in a bubble arrangement with his wife the Duchess of Cambridge, Harry sits alone.

As young boys in 1997, the pair provided the most poignant image of their mother Princess Diana's funeral as they walked, heads bowed, behind her coffin.



Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, accompanied them, alongside their father Prince Charles and uncle Charles Spencer.

Their grandfather's funeral, at Windsor Castle at 3 pm (1400 GMT) Saturday, is the pair's first reunion since Harry's shock move to the United States last year.



The brothers have reportedly fallen out over Harry's departure from the royal frontline and move to California with his wife, Meghan.

When the coffin, to be carried on a bespoke Land Rover designed to Philip's specifications, arrives at St George's Chapel, William will move ahead of his younger brother as the royal mourners enter in pairs.



The procession elements were among the eagerly awaited details released by the Palace ahead of the service, which has been curtailed due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Queen arrived at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Prince Philip as she prepares to say goodbye to her husband of 73 years.

The Duke of Edinburgh's "unwavering loyalty" to the Queen is being praised at the ceremony in Windsor, as well as his "courage, fortitude and faith".

Prince Philip began his final journey on Saturday, as his coffin was taken to his funeral, followed slowly by his grieving children and widow, Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple's four children -- Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward -- walked behind the coffin, borne on a modified Land Rover hearse, through the grounds of Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel.

Accompanying them were his grandsons, princes William and Harry, and the Queen, who was in a Bentley car.