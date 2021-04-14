Queen Elizabeth 'understands' why Meghan Markle is not attending Prince Philip's funeral 

On April 17, as the Birtish royal family comes together to bid final farewell to the patriarch Prince Philip, Meghan Markle will give the event a miss. Meghan is expecting her second child with Prince Harry in July this year and has stayed back in America on the advise of her doctor.



Queen Elizabeth II, according to reports, 'understands why' Harry decided to travel home to the UK alone.



"It was always a given that Harry would return to England for his grandfather's passing," a source told People magazine. The source revealed that the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "were in contact with the Queen," ever since they heard of Prince Philip's death on Friday.



"Meghan expressed condolences. The Queen understands why she can't travel at the moment," the insider added.



Meghan was advised to not travel, the source explained. She is in California with the couple's son Archie who will turn two in May.



Harry arrived at the United Kingdom on Sunday following the death of his grandfather. He is reportedly quarantining at the Fogmore Cottage- a place which was his and Meghan's residence before they permanently moved to America.



The trip to the UK for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral marks Harry's first visit home in over a year.