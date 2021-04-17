Prince Philip's funeral: Kate Middleton dons earrings given to Queen as wedding gift

Kate Middleton paid respect to the bond between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at the Duke's funeral.



The Duchess of Cambridge wore a necklace that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II in what could be an act of solidarity with the monarch. She paired this with a black outfit and diamond earrings.



Kate arrived at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral of Prince Philip. The royal is just one of 30 guests allowed to attend due to current coronavirus restrictions.

Kate was seen with Prince William as they arrived by car. The royal wore a pearl choker which belongs to the Queen and was previously borrowed by Princess Diana.

The four-strand pearl choker was worn by the monarch during the 1980s and 1990s. Kate wore the necklace with drop diamond and pearl earrings which are also part of the Queen's collection.



Interestingly, Kate has borrowed them for several events in the past, mostly wearing the subtle jewels for formal occasions. They were believed to be a wedding gift given to the Queen when she married Prince Philip in 1947.

The feature diamond studs with pearls hanging from chains covered in diamonds.

Kate has borrowed many pieces of the Queen's jewellery over the years and seems to have chosen pieces with key sentimental value for the funeral today.

For the funeral, the Duchess was also seen wearing a thin lace veil that covered half her face. The Duchess was seen wearing a black top that had an asymmetric design. Her hair was pulled back into a low bun.

The mother-of-three covered up with a black face mask as she sat next to Prince William when they arrived.

Prince William also wore a black face-covering in the car. The Duke of Cambridge was seen in a black suit with a white shirt and black tie.