Royal portrayal: Actors who essayed the role of Prince Philip on screen

Prince Philip, the longest-serving royal consort in British history who was a constant presence at Queen Elizabeth II's side for decades, died on Friday aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is a profound loss for the 94-year-old monarch, who once described him as her "strength and stay all these years". While the royal family has always been a centre of attention for storytellers, let's take a look at some memorable actors who essayed the role of the Duke to perfection.