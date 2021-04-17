This royal is playing the 'peacekeeper' between William and Harry as they prepare for Prince Philip's funeral

Princess Eugenie has taken on a 'peacekeeper role' as William and Harry prepare for the funeral of Prince Philip.

The Princess of York is believed to be hosting Harry at Frogmore Cottage where she lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two-month-old son August.



Eugenie, 31, enjoyed a special bond with her cousins growing up and their families holidayed together. Her close relationship with Prince Charles' children grew over the years as they progressed into adulthood.

According to Evening Standard, Harry's decision to stay with his cousin at her property in the grounds of Windsor Castle was "unlikely to be a practical one".

According to the newspaper, Eugenie has stepped into a "peacekeeper role" as the rift between William and Harry drags on. Eugenie is one of the few royals who has maintained good relations with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their dramatic exit from the Firm and explosive Oprah interview.

She and her husband Jack moved into Frogmore Cottage last year but agreed to allow the Sussexes to bunk in with them if and when they visit the UK.



On Thursday Eugenie paid tribute to her "dearest Grandpa" in a touching Instagram post.

She shared two snaps of happy memories she has with Philip, one showing them at the races with Princess Beatrice.

The other snap shows the Duke of Edinburgh playfully patting a young Eugenie's head.

She wrote: "We all miss you. You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days."





She recalled fond memories of "laughing at your jokes" and learning how to cook alongside her grandfather, who loved a good barbecue.

She explained: "I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day."

Eugenie's post came days after Harry and William published separate statements in honour of their grandfather.

William's tribute focused on his continued commitment to serving the Queen, which he said was "what he would have wanted".

Harry took a more personal approach, having stepped down from royal duties last year. The Duke of Sussex said he, his wife Meghan, their son Archie and unborn baby daughter "will always hold a special place for you in our hearts".

According to royal reports, William and Harry will not walk together when they join fellow royals behind Philip's casket.

Their cousin Peter Phillips will walk between them, the palace confirmed this week, as the procession makes its way to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for service on Saturday.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said he hoped the nation would offer their prayers and condolences to the Queen during the funeral, rather than speculate on her wellbeing.

"She is the Queen. She will behave with the extraordinary dignity and extraordinary courage that she always does.

"And at the same time, she is saying farewell to someone to whom she was married for 73 years."