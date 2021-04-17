The Queen will pause to gaze on Prince Philip's coffin as it's lowered into final resting place: Reports

The Queen will pause to gaze on Prince Philip's coffin as it is lowered into the Duke of Edinburgh's final resting place at his funeral on Saturday.

Prince Philip, 99, passed away on April 9, and his funeral is taking place at St George's Chapel eight days after his death.



More details are being revealed about the ceremony, which will see the Duke's coffin arrive in a Land Rover that he had a hand in designing, including how his widow will say her last goodbye to him.

After sitting alone during the ceremony, the Queen will stand in front of her husband's coffin and watch it be lowered into the royal vault in a poignant moment that will be broadcast around the world.

Before the coffin is lowered, a Royal Marine will play the Action Stations – which is sounded on naval warships to signal all hands must go to battle stations – following a tradition in naval funerals that will honour Philip's service during World War II.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "While clearly the plans have been modified to take into account public health guidelines, the ceremonial aspects of the day and the funeral service itself are still very much in line with the Duke's wishes."



Prince Philip's funeral has been scaled back due to coronavirus restrictions, meaning only 30 people are allowed to attend instead of the 800-1000 that usually attend royal ceremonies.

It has been revealed the Duke of Edinburgh will continue to rest inside a Private Chapel before the funeral takes place on Saturday, where he will be draped in his personal standard equipped with his naval cap and a wreath of family flowers on top.

He will then be moved to the entrance of the Inner Hall of Windsor Castle, where his coffin will be loaded into the Jaguar Land Rover he designed himself.



The Queen will arrive in her Bentley, at the rear of the procession, where it will pause briefly before making its way to Galilee Porch, where Her Majesty, 94, will be received by the Dean of Windsor.

A national minute's silence will take place at 3 pm BST before the coffin is taken into St George's Chapel.