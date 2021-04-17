Myanmar military junta leader to attend ASEAN summit

Myanmar military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing will join a special ASEAN summit next week, said Thai foreign ministry on Saturday. This will be his first official trip since Myanmar military's February 1 coup that toppled the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Several leaders have confirmed their attendance including Myanmar’s MAH (Min Aung Hlaing)," said Thai foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat in a message to reporters.

The meeting of 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is set to take place in Jakarta on April 24.

Activists were not pleased with Myanmar junta leader attending the ASEAN meet.

"#ASEAN do not legitimize the Myanmar Military junta as a government by inviting MAH to attend the summit," said prominent activist Wai Wai Nu on Twitter. "(The) Junta is illegitimate and illegal."

Myanmar has seen fierce anti-democracy protests after February 1 coup. This has seen thousands of people taking to streets in cities across Myanmar to declare their support for democratic government.

The military junta has used strong-handed tactics including use of firearms that has seen hundreds of protesters getting killed till date.

