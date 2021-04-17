Pregnant women can be given Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccine: UK advisory group

Pregnant women have been hesitant about getting vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus as medical experts were not sure if it would be safe for pregnant women to be administered with a jab.

However, now UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has announced that pregnant women can be administered with a jab of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Also read | 'Please delay pregnancies', Brazil urges local women amid coronavirus surge

This has been reported after experts studied real-world data that showed that more than 90,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated against the virus in the US.

The new guidance now states that all women who are trying to conceive, recently had a baby or are breastfeeding can be vaccinated, but depending on their age group and their medical history.

Also read | 'Covid does not infect brain but still inflicts damage'

However, experts are still stressing that women consult their doctors before getting administered with the jab.

Although there is no medical drawback of the jab on pregnant women, as of now, health experts are urging pregnant women to be frank and truthful to the doctors about their medical history before getting the jab.