Top 10 world news: Pentagon releases footage when Russian jet hit US drone, and more

The Pentagon has released footage of the moment when a Russian fighter jet hit a US drone over the Black Sea. In the video, the Russian military jet could be seen coming very close to a US military drone and dumping fuel near it. In the United Kingdom (UK), the government has announced an immediate ban on government devices. And in India, a Cheetah helicopter of the army crashed near the Mandala hills area in Arunachal Pradesh, killing the pilot and co-pilot. The pilots were identified as Lieutenant Colonel VVB Reddy and Major Jayanth A.

The European Command of the United States military on Thursday (March 16) released the footage of the critical encounter which happened between an American surveillance drone and Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea earlier this week.

The UK has announced an immediate ban on TikTok on government devices. TikTok is a Chinese-owned short video sharing social media app that is raising privacy and security concerns, especially in Western countries.

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near the Mandala hills area in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday (March 16), killing the pilot and co-pilot on board. The pilots were identified as Lieutenant Colonel VVB Reddy and Major Jayanth A.

At least six men have been charged by the Australian police over the alleged kidnapping and torture of a 26-year-old man in Sydney. Local police have rescued the man in an armed raid. He was tortured and held captive for six days.

A plan by a multinational company to build world's first octopus farm to breed the animals for consumption is facing flak, said a BBC report. Octopuses which are consumed in Europe, Asia, Latin America and other regions of the world have not been farmed before.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has said that the global supply of cocaine is at record levels. North America and Western and Central Europe remain the largest destination markets for cocaine, but data suggested that new markets are the fastest growing.

South Korean government rolled back an upcoming policy initiative which entailed a rise in the working hours. The roll back came after a backlash from the young South Koreans who said the move would destroy their work-life balance and put their health at risk.

Indicating its rapid progress towards getting its third lunar spacecraft mission-ready, the Indian space agency has revealed that the Chandrayaan-3 integrated spacecraft underwent crucial tests.

Producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves brought glory to India on March 12 as they picked up Best Documentary Short Oscar. Even though their win was historic, most fans noticed how Monga's winning speech on the stage was abruptly cut off by music. Now a user on Tik Tok has pointed out how the Academy did not show any such time stamp for the speech when a British man won an Oscar a few seconds after Monga.