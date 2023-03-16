Australia: With teeth forcibly pulled, man tortured to near-death before rescue

At least six men have been charged by the Australian police over the alleged kidnapping and torture of a 26-year-old man in Sydney. Local police have rescued the man in an armed raid. He was tortured and held captive for six days.

Media reports said that the victim, who has been identified as Peter Vuong, was abducted by a group of kidnappers, who apparently threatened that Vuong would end up "in pieces".

Reports shared gruesome details which said that Vuong's teeth were forcibly removed at a home in Sydney's southwest.

Vuong was kidnapped when he was reportedly in bed with a prominent influencer Angel Bowyer at her family's home in Smithfield.

The New South Wales Police said that the kidnapping began in the early hours of last Thursday when six men stormed the home and kidnapped Vuong at 5.20am (local time). The kidnappers had their faces covered and were wielding sledgehammers and guns allegedly.

As quoted by BBC, officers said that he was forced into a vehicle and driven away before being "repeatedly assaulted and tortured over a six-day period" and Detective Supt Joe Doueihi said that the group were "part of a criminal enterprise to extort a large sum of money".

9News reported that the kidnappers had sent a chilling text, which read: "We set a price 5mil ($5 million) ... if you cant meet up 2 our requirements we cut ur boy up bit by bit until you give us what we want," one of the accused sent on an encrypted device."

"Want his body in pieces? Get the 5mil ready. You have 24h to cough up something nice. We waiting, times ticking," it added.

The officer further noted that Vuong was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

According to reports, the suspects have been identified as Lolo Liavaa and Viliami Siasau (both 19 years old), Valali Tonga, Sunia Siasau and John Totau Fahamokioa (all 20 years old), and Kiteau Tatafu, 21.

