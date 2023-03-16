India: Army helicopter crashes near Mandala hills in Arunachal, search ops for pilots underway

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near the Mandala hills area in the state of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday (March 16), and search operations for the pilots are underway. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat, the public relations officer (PRO) at Defence Guwahati, said the helicopter was flying an operational sortie near Bomdila and was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 9.15 am.

"It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched," Lieutenant Colonel Rawat added.

Further details are awaited.

This incident in Arunachal Pradesh more than two years after 13 personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) died after their AN-32 aircraft crashed on June 3, 2019, after taking off from Assam`s Jorhat. The aircraft was headed for Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Arunachal Pradesh when it lost contact with ground authorities at around 1 pm.

Two pilots were on board. Search & rescue teams of Army, SSB and police have already left for the spot. As of now, no photos are available as the area has no signal. Weather today is extremely foggy and visibility is 5 meters: Arunachal Pradesh Police

After massive search and rescue operations, the wreckage of the aircraft was located by a Mi-17 chopper. The remains of IAF personnel were retrieved on June 20 from Arunachal Pradesh where the aircraft crashed.

On January 28 this year, two fighter jets of the Air Force crashed, killing one pilot and injuring two others, in an apparent mid-air collision while on exercises south of the capital New Delhi. The crash involved a Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30, carrying two pilots, and a French-built Mirage 2000.

Both these aircraft took off from the Gwalior air base, around 50 kilometres east of where they came down.

(With inputs from agencies)

