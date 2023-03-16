IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya shades light on Test future, says 'I won't be available for the WTC final'

Stand-in skipper for the first ODI between India and Australia, Hardik Pandya has commented on his Test future with the side as his side prepares for the big clash against the visitors. Hardik, who has not played in the red-ball format for India since 2018 has ruled himself out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June. India qualified for the showpiece final after Sri Lanka’s defeat to New Zealand while India beat Australia 2-1 in the Test series.

Hardik rules out of WTC final

"No. I am an ethically very strong person. I haven't done 10% to reach there. I am not even a part of 1%. So me coming there and taking someone's place will ethically not go well," Hardik said in the pre-match press conference.

"If I want to play Test cricket, I will go through the grind and earn my spot. Hence, for that reason I will not be available for the WTC final or future test series until I feel that I have earned my spot," he added.

India will have a big task in their hand as they take on the Aussies in the limited-overs format as both sides will be without their regular skipper. Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins both will miss the opening game of the three-match ODI series for different reasons. A win for India in the ODI series will complete a unique whitewash as they have previously won the T20I series (before T20 World Cup) and the Test series.

India get ready for ODI series

"We have to have an amount of faith in our S&Cs (Strength and Conditioning). I am a guy who trusts his team. These calls of workload, who should play when, who should not play that is completely on guys who are professionals and it is their call," he added.

The first of the three-match of the ODI series will take place at the Wankhede Stadium where India have not won an ODI match since October 2011. On the flip side, eyes will be on the performances of Virat Kohli who will eye a set of records in the series. He needs 191 runs to complete 13000 ODI runs and will look to get closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds as well as he currently stands with 46 tons.

