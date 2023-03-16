TikTok banned on government devices in UK effective immediately

The UK has announced an immediate ban on TikTok on government devices. TikTok is a Chinese-owned short video sharing social media app that is raising privacy and security concerns, especially in Western countries.

"We're moving to a system where government devices will only be able to access third-party apps that are on a pre-approved list," Dowden told lawmakers.

"We are also going to ban the use of TikTok on government devices. We will do so with immediate effect."

TikTok has been in the crosshairs over privacy concerns. Voices, predominantly in the Western sphere have repeatedly alleged that the user data collected by TikTok can be used by the Chinese state for surveillance and espionage.

The app has already been banned in India.

The ban does not include personal devices and there would be limited exemptions where TikTok is required on government devices for operational reasons, Dowden added.

"This is a proportionate move based on a specific risk with government devices," Dowden had said earlier.

Earlier in the week, when the prospect of such a ban was reported, TikTok has said it would be disappointed by such a ban.

(With inputs from agencies)

