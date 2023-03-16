TikTok user calls out the Academy for cutting off Guneet Monga's speech at the Oscars

Producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves brought glory to India on March 12 as they picked up Best Documentary Short Oscar. Even though their win was historic, most fans noticed how Monga's winning speech on the stage was abruptly cut off by music. Now a user on Tik Tok has pointed out how the Academy did not show any such time stamp for the speech when a British man won an Oscar a few seconds after Monga.



Fans would recall that when The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short, both Kartiki and Guneet took the stage to accept the award. Kartiki, who directed the film, took to the mic first and as TikTok user @Iam7even pointed out, took 43 seconds to deliver her speech. Kartiki said, "I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities, and empathy towards other living beings we share space with and finally, for coexistence. Thank you to the Academy for recognising our film, highlighting indigenous people and animals.”



Then when Guneet was about to speak, the music was played indicating for them to get off the stage. Monga ultimately had to walk out without delivering her speech.



TikTok user @iam7evn pointed out that although Guneet's speech was cut short due to the 45-second acceptance speech rule that the Acaddemy follows- similar treatment was not meted out to the next set of winners.



The viral video shows the next winners walking up the stage and getting to speak on stage without getting cut off by music. Charles Mackesy and Matthew Freud won Best Animated Short Oscar for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. Their speech extended more than 45 seconds.



The TikTok user then goes on to share Monga's speech which talked of the historic win by two Indian women. Monga eventually spoke backstage to the press and said, "Tonight is historic! This is the first Oscar for any Indian production and two women here won this... I just want to say to everyone watching, the future is audacious and the future is us and the future is here.”