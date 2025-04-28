Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif claimed that an Indian military incursion into Pakistan is imminent.

'On high alert': Pakistan alleges 'imminent' Indian strike after Pahalgam terror attack: Is Islamabad bracing for war?

In the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that claimed the lives of 26 people, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has claimed that an Indian military incursion into Pakistan is imminent. The attack, which occurred in the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, has sparked outrage in India.

'It was meant to be!': As Canada votes, Trump urges Canadians to 'elect him' by joining US as 'cherished' 51st state

As Canadians voted in a major federal election, Donald Trump on Monday (April 28) stirred a controversy by suggesting Canada should join the United States as its 51st state. Posting on his Truth Social platform, the US President described the border between the two nations as an “artificially drawn line from many years ago.”

Massive power outage hits Spain, Portugal, France. Here’s why it happened

A nationwide power outage hit Spain, Portugal, and part of southern France on Monday (Apr 28), leaving millions without electricity. While the cause of the power failure remains unclear, local media reports indicated issues with the European electric grid, which affected the national grids in the Iberian Peninsula.

'Culprits have been identified': Iran's interior minister reveals reason behind the deadly port blast that killed 40

Iran’s interior minister Eskandar Momeni said on Monday (Apr 28) that the deadly explosion at the country’s largest commercial port that killed 46 was caused by “negligence” and failure to comply with safety measures. This comes as firefighters are still battling a blaze at the facility two days after the explosion occurred.

'Ukraine should follow this example': Russia's Putin announces surprise three-day ceasefire: Did Trump effect finally work?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a sudden three-day ceasefire from 8 to 10 May, to coincide with Moscow's annual World War II Victory Day events, the Kremlin said on Monday.

'First stop threatening, blackmailing China': Beijing calls out Trump over 'fake' Xi call. Was US prez bluffing to end trade war?

China has firmly denied claims that President Xi Jinping recently spoke to US President Donald Trump over the phone, saying there are no discussions underway to resolve the ongoing tariff dispute between the two countries.

New video shows man unknowingly records deadly Pahalgam terror attack while ziplining

Nearly a week following the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, a new video filmed by a tourist in the Baisaran Valley, where the terrorists gunned down 26 people, has gone viral on social media.

‘Can’t ignore safety’: Indian govt in talks with airlines to ‘look for options’ following Pak airspace closure, says aviation minister

Following Pakistan’s recent announcement to block Indian airlines from using its airspace, the Indian government has started talks with airlines to understand its impact and find solutions, aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Monday (Apr 28).

Ajith Kumar, Shekhar Kapur, Nandamuri Balakrishna receive Padma Awards from President Murmu

Ajith Kumar, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Shekhar Kapur are some of the notable names from the entertainment industry who received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening in New Delhi. Meanwhile singers Arijit Singh, Jaspinder Narula and actress Mamata Shankar received the Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of arts.

Ravichandran Ashwin conferred with Padma Shri Award for decorated cricket career – WATCH

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was conferred with the coveted Padma Shri Award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday (Apr 28) by the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, for his contributions to Indian cricket. Ashwin, who announced his international retirement in December last year, is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests (537) and the eighth most in the format's history.