Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was conferred with the coveted Padma Shri Award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday (Apr 28) by the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, for his contributions to Indian cricket. Ashwin, who announced his international retirement in December last year, is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests (537) and the eighth most in the format's history.

"Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 on being conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Hon'ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn, honouring his remarkable achievements and an illustrious career with #TeamIndia," BCCI wrote on X.

Ashwin is currently plying his trade for the five-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings, in the ongoing IPL 2025, returning to the Yellow Army since parting ways a decade ago.

The right-arm off-spinner bowed out as perhaps India’s most effective bowler in the past decade, shockingly announcing his international retirement following the third BGT Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Sports to Shri Ravichandran Ashwin. He is among the best Indian cricketers. He has been honoured with many awards and recognitions including Arjuna award and ICC Cricketer of the Year. pic.twitter.com/NiNYAQaiob — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 28, 2025

Meanwhile, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ashwin received the fourth-highest civilian award alongside the former footballer IM Vijayan. Paralympian Harvinder Singh, the gold medalist in archery at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, was also conferred with the Padma Shri, as was para-athletics coach Satyapal Singh.

While Ashwin donned the navy blue suit with a striped shirt underneath, veteran ex-Indian hockey captain and keeper PR Sreejesh, who was among the 19 recipients of the Padma Bhushan, wore a traditional silk shirt with a mundu while receiving India’s third-highest civilian award.

Meanwhile, Sreejesh is an all-time hockey great, let alone from India. Perhaps the most decorated modern-day keeper, Sreejesh, led from behind, helping India win back-to-back Olympic medals in the 2021 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Games, respectively.

He retired last year, with his final appearance at the Paris Games, where India's men’s hockey team won the bronze.