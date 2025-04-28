Gujarat Titans (GT) seamer Prasidh Krishna is on the course of having his best IPL season, having already picked 16 wickets from eight contested matches this year. Alongside his India teammate and frontline quick, Mohammed Siraj, who is also enjoying a fruitful IPL 2025, Krishna explained how one IPL rule change helped turn the tables around for them and the pacers overall this season.

Considering that seven fast bowlers headline the list of the top 10 most wicket-takers thus far in IPL 2025, including the Purple cap holder, RCB's Josh Hazlewood, something must have clicked for them. Though the improved batting conditions and the flat wickets on offer have helped batters amass massive scores this time, much like always, the speedsters have had their way too.

With GT yet to play six group matches in IPL 2025, Krishna has a real chance of bettering his best-ever tally (22 wickets in IPL 2022); speaking on what changed this time, the lanky seamer said the IPL revoking the saliva ban has been a booster for him and the pace-bowling department this season.

After the IPL decided to lift the saliva ban imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic to curb the spread of the deadly virus, the bowlers began using it to their advantage, with the pacers benefitting big time throughout their spells, mainly at the death.

Speaking ahead of GT’s crucial away clash against the Rajasthan Royals, Krishna said,

“It has played a bit of a part because if you look at what the ball does with the saliva on it, even if it means that one out of the 120 balls tears in a little more, that means you get a wicket that’s an extra dot ball,” Prasidh Krishna said.

“And if that happens at a crucial stage when the right batsman gets out, that means you slow down the run rate, and you get the momentum back. So, it has a chain reaction kind of a thing. And it definitely helped the bowlers,” the GT quick continued.

GT is closer to playoff berth

The former IPL champions, Gujarat, are placed second on the points table with six wins from eight contested matches, bagging 12 points. Though two more teams – Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have similar points, they have played two and one game more, respectively.

Needing at least 16 points to punch their IPL 2025 playoff berth, GT must win two of the six remaining matches, strengthening their chances of chasing their second IPL title.