Iran’s interior minister Eskandar Momeni said on Monday (Apr 28) that the deadly explosion at the country’s largest commercial port that killed 46 was caused by “negligence” and failure to comply with safety measures. This comes as firefighters are still battling a blaze at the facility two days after the explosion occurred.

“Some culprits have been identified and summoned ... There were shortcomings, including noncompliance with safety precautions and negligence in terms of passive defence,” Momeni told state TV, adding that the materials should have been dispersed.

The blast happened on Saturday (Apr 26) at southern Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port near the Strait of Hormuz. It is Iran’s most advanced container terminal and a key gateway for goods into the country.

The official IRNA news agency, citing Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, the crisis management director for Hormozgan province, reported that the death toll in the incident has climbed to 46. More than 1,000 people were injured in the fire, and Hassanzadeh said that most were released after treatment.

Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni told state TV on Monday (Apr 28) that only “120 wounded are still in hospital”.

What led to the blast?

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear, but the port’s customs office said that it likely resulted from a fire at the hazardous and chemical materials storage depot.

Iran’s state TV reported that the damage would be assessed after the fire is brought under control completely. Thick smoke continues to blanket the site over low flames at part of the port.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Since the explosion, schools and offices in the area have been ordered to remain closed. Authorities have urged residents to avoid going outside “until further notice” and use protective masks.

According to a New York Times report citing a source linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, perchlorate – a chemical used in missile solid fuel – exploded.

A national day of mourning was declared on Monday (Apr 28) by authorities. Three days of mourning began on Sunday (Apr 27) in the Hormozgan province, where the port is located.