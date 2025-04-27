Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday (Apr 27) visited those injured in a massive port blast as the fire still blazes after more than 24 hours of the incident. At least 40 people were killed in the incident, while more than 1,000 were wounded, according to state TV.

The blast occurred on Saturday (Apr 26) at southern Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port near the Strait of Hormuz. It is Iran’s most advanced container terminal and a key gateway for goods into the country.

All schools and offices in Bandar Abbas, the nearby capital of Hormozgan province, were ordered to be closed on Sunday as thick smoke from the fire resulted in air pollution throughout the area.

The health ministry has urged residents to avoid going outside “until further notice” and use protective masks.

Pezeshkian expressed his appreciation to first responders in Bandar Abbas, adding that “we have come to see first-hand if there is anything or any issue that the government can follow up on.”

“We will try to take care of the families who lost their loved ones, and we will definitely take care of the dear people who got injured,” he said.

The Iranian president had earlier ordered an investigation into the cause of the blast.

Russia sends assistance

The Russian embassy said that Moscow was sending multiple “aircraft carrying specialists” to assist in fighting the blaze. One of the aircraft is a specialised firefighting plane, said Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

What led to explosion?

According to a New York Times report citing a source linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, perchlorate – a chemical used in missile solid fuel – exploded.

However, Defence Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik later told state TV that “there has been no imported or exported cargo for military fuel or military use in the area.”

Meanwhile, the port’s customs office said that the explosion was probably caused due to a fire that broke out at the hazardous and chemical materials storage depot.

According to Fars news agency, the explosion was felt and heard about 50 kilometres away. The authorities have closed off the roads leading to the site of the incident.

Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni on Sunday said “the situation has stabilised in the main areas” of the port, and loading containers and customs clearance have been resumed by workers.