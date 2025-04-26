An explosion was reported at Shahid Rajaee port in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, more than 1,000 km (620 miles) south of capital Tehran, on Saturday. Footage on state television showed thick columns of black smoke billowing from the port area, where many containers are stored, with helicopters deployed to fight the fire.

Iran’s customs authority said in a statement that Saturday’s explosion occurred in the Sina container yard, which is affiliated with the Ports and Maritime Organization.

Tasnim news agency, citing the local emergency services, reported that more than 400 people were injured and transferred to Hormozgan hospital. There was no immediate information about the cause of the blast. BBC also reported that no fatalities have been confirmed yet but footage showed people lying on the street. A CCTV video of the incident is also doing rounds on social media though Iranian administration has not yet issued any statement or verified the authenticity of these videos.

National Iranian Petroleum Refining and Distribution Company issued a statement following the blast saying, oil facilities in the area were not affected by the blast. “The explosion and fire in Shahid Rajaei Port have no connection to refineries, fuel tanks, distribution complexes and oil pipelines related to this company,” the company said.

Earlier, Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Administration official Esmaeil Malekizadeh said the explosion took place near the Shahid Rajaei port dock.

The attack comes even as Washington and Tehran continue talks over the nuclear deal, with a third round in Oman today. President Donald Trump has already warned that the United States will "lead the pack" in attacking Iran if talks over Tehran's nuclear programme do not result in a new deal, according to a Time Magazine interview.

Abbas Araghchi, top diplomat and Iran's foreign minister is spearheading the high-level negotiations. At the negotiation table, Araghchi is facing US envoy Steve Witkoff, a real estate magnate without previous experience in foreign policy.

Earlier in 2020, Lebanon's capital Beirut was rocked by a major explosion triggered by the ignition of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The Lebanese government declared a two-week state of emergency in response to the disaster. The probe into the blast is underway.