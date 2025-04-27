A massive explosion rocked Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday (Apr 26), killing at least 14 people and injuring over 750, according to Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

Shahid Rajaee Port is Iran's most advanced container terminal and a key gateway for goods into the country.

On the Telegram app, Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni early on Sunday (Apr 27) said that there were "14 dead and 750 injured so far in the explosion".

What happened?

The blast, which triggered a major blaze, may have originated from a fire in the port's hazardous and chemical materials' storage depot, said the port's customs office in a statement carried on Iranian state TV.

The New York Times, citing an anonymous source linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported that sodium perchlorate — a chemical used in missile solid fuel — exploded.

Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of the province's crisis management authority, told state TV that "the cause of this incident was the explosion of several containers stored in the Shahid Rajaee Port wharf area".

Meanwhile, the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company clarified that the blast "has no connection to refineries, fuel tanks, distribution complexes or oil pipelines".

"Bandar Abbas oil facilities are currently operating without interruption," it added.

Blast felt 50 km away

Flames and thick black smoke engulfed parts of the port, with images showing debris-strewn streets, charred vehicles, and helicopters dropping water on the fire. The situation remains critical, with strong winds hampering firefighting efforts and concerns the fire could spread to other areas.

"The intensity of the fire in Shahid Rajaee Port has increased, and it is possible that the fire could spread to other areas and containers," reported state TV late Saturday.

All schools and offices within a 23-kilometre (14-mile) radius, including in the city of Bandar Abbas, have been ordered to close on Sunday. "Hundreds have been transferred to nearby medical centres," and a blood donation appeal has been issued by the provincial blood transfusion centre.

Authorities confirmed the explosion caused severe damage across the port, with shockwaves felt up to 50 kilometres away.

President expresses sympathy for victims

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian offered condolences for the victims and announced that he has "issued an order to investigate the situation and the causes".