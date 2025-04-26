Amid the threat of a possible war between India and Pakistan, Iran on Friday (Apr 25) offered to mediate between the "brotherly neighbours".

This comes as tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad reach an all-time high following the Pahalgam terror attack, which on April 22 claimed the lives of 26 people in India's Jammu and Kashmir.

India has blamed Pakistan, its regional rival, for the attack accusing it of supporting "cross-border terrorism".

The horrific attack which targeted Hindus has further soured relations between India and Pakistan and has triggered a series of diplomatic measures, including the halting of the Indus water treaty.

India, as it took action against the neighbouring country after the terror attack in Pahalgam, announced several diplomatic measures: closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

Iran's mediation offer

On X, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, stressing the importance of peace and stability in the region. Describing the two rival nations as "brotherly neighbours of Iran," Tehran said that it considers "them our foremost priority" and that it "stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time".

Quoting Persian poet Saadi, the Iranian minister said, "Human Beings are members of a whole, In creation of one essence and soul, If one member is inflicted with pain, Other members uneasy will remain".

India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbors of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbors, we consider them our foremost priority.



Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater… pic.twitter.com/5XsZnEPg2D — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 25, 2025

Iran's offer to mediate comes as the country itself engages in vital nuclear negotiations with the United States – with Oman as the mediator – and as US President Donald Trump threatens it with military action and "bombs".

Trump, in an interview published Friday by Time magazine, reiterated his threat of military action if a deal fell through but also suggested he was optimistic about an agreement, saying he "would much prefer a deal than bombs being dropped".

