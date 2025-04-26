A Pakistan link has been established with the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were brutally killed, WION has learned from a source. In the aftermath of the dastardly attack, India briefed foreign diplomats on Pakistan's involvement on Thursday, the source said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to many world leaders and informed them about the attack. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other senior officials in the foreign ministry have spoken to many ambassadors and conveyed the same.

Taking immediate action, New Delhi suspended a water-sharing treaty, announced the closure of the main land border crossing with Pakistan and withdrew visas for Pakistanis a day after the attack.

India has also often said that terrorism is being funded and promoted in Pakistan, but the international community remained mum. Now, in a brazen act, Pakistan Defence Minister Asif Khawaja, in a Sky News interview, admitted that Islamabad has been doing "dirty work for the United States" for three decades by backing, supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations.

Indian security forces have launched a massive manhunt, using drones, dogs and helicopters. Security officials have collected forensic evidence from the Baisaran meadow. The police have named two Pakistani nationals among the fugitive gunmen.

Indian police say three of the gunmen are members of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group, a UN-designated terrorist organisation, and issued a bounty for their arrest.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his country would "track and punish every terrorist and their backer", vowing "We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth."

Are air strikes on Pakistan possible?

Although India has taken diplomatic measures to target Pakistan, experts say that an Indian military response may still be in the pipeline.

In 2019, a suicide attack killed 41 Indian troops in Kashmir and triggered Indian air strikes inside Pakistan, bringing the countries to the brink of all-out war.

