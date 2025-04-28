Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday (Apr 27) ordered a full investigation into a massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port, which killed at least 40 people and injured more than 1,000.

His instructions come as the massive fires continued to rage more than 24 hours after the blast.

Uncover negligence, instructed Iran's supreme leader on state television, "Security and judicial officials are obliged to thoroughly investigate, uncover any negligence or intent, and follow up in accordance with regulations."

President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the site near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, pledging government support for victims’ families and the injured. "We have come to see first-hand if there is anything or any issue that the government can follow up on," Pezeshkian said, adding that the state would take care of those affected.

"We will try to take care of the families who lost their loved ones, and we will definitely take care of the dear people who got injured," he said.

People advised to wear masks

The blast, which authorities say likely started in a hazardous materials storage depot, has prompted the closure of all schools and offices in Bandar Abbas to focus on the emergency response. Residents have been urged to stay indoors and use protective masks "until further notice" amid choking smoke and air pollution.

While Iran's customs authority suggested a fire triggered the explosions, The New York Times quoted a source linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who said the material involved was sodium perchlorate — a key ingredient in solid missile fuel. Defense officials, however, denied any military cargo was present.

"There has been no imported or exported cargo for military fuel or military use in the area," Defense Ministry spokesperson Reza Talaei-Nik told state TV.