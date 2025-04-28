As Canadians voted in a major federal election, Donald Trump on Monday (April 28) stirred a controversy by suggesting Canada should join the United States as its 51st state. Posting on his Truth Social platform, the US President described the border between the two nations as an “artificially drawn line from many years ago.”

Advertisment

In his post, Trump began by offering his best wishes, "Good luck to the Great people of Canada." He then urged Canadians to consider statehood, claiming it would slash taxes and boost military power for free.

Watch: Canada Elections 2025: 7.3 million ballots cast during early polls

Trump added, "Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America. No more artificially drawn line from many years ago.

Advertisment

Also read: 'First stop threatening, blackmailing China': Beijing calls out Trump over 'fake' Xi call. Was US prez bluffing to end trade war?

"Look how beautiful this land mass would be. Free access with NO BORDER. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE! America can no longer subsidize Canada with the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year that we have been spending in the past. It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!" Trump said.

Canadian election overshadowed by Trump's comments

Advertisment

Trump’s comments come as Canada went to polls with the nation's sovereignty, already a key issue during the election campaign. The election itself has been described by party leaders as the most critical in a generation because of the US president's threats.