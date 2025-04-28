Following Pakistan’s recent announcement to block Indian airlines from using its airspace, the Indian government has started talks with airlines to understand its impact and find solutions, aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Monday (Apr 28).

Naidu said that discussions are happening to ensure passenger safety and convenience ahead of business concerns.

Following diplomatic tensions between the two nations after the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 21, Pakistan closed its airspace for Indian airlines and Indian registered aircraft on Thursday (Apr 24). The closure can disrupt international flights by adding up to at least 90 minutes of flying time from Northern India to Europe, the US, and Canada. It would also raise the flight cost due to increased fuel requirements for a longer route.

When asked whether the government was looking to map alternate routes, Naidu said, “There is (an alternate route), technically speaking, they can go up north and take a route, which usually the eastern side, especially China and all used to go to Europe and America. But the challenge there is that it’s a high-altitude route, you have to go over the Himalayas and then enter that region. So again, the technical capability of the aircraft, the pilots and the crew comes into picture.”

'Have to find a safer route'

“No matter any decision that you take in aviation, you can’t ignore safety. Even if it takes a little longer, you have to find a safer route. So, we are still looking for options,” he added, saying that the government was assessing the situation.

“We already sat with the airlines, took their feedback, and our aim is to ensure that any decision taken does not negatively impact the passenger or compromise safety standards,” Naidu said.

This is not the first time Pakistan has closed its airspace. In 2019, Pakistan made a similar move that severely affected all Indian and foreign airlines. However, this time the airspace is open for foreign carriers.

On providing financial assistance to the airlines, Naidu said, “While there are currently no plans for direct financial assistance or viability gap funding for the airlines, the ministry is closely analysing potential long-term effects on international travel routes,” the minister said. “Let us get to a solution from the passenger’s side first,” he added.

The minister said that no decisions have been taken yet on possible restrictions against Pakistani aircraft. “Such discussions would need to take place at a higher diplomatic and strategic level,” Naidu said.

“If fares are impacted in a big way, we will act on it,” Naidu said.

Congestion at Delhi Airport

Apart from the geopolitical issues, the government is also facing congestion at Delhi Airport due to ongoing runway maintenance.

“We are aiming to complete the current phase of work by the first week of May,” Naidu said. “We have told them not to take up major works during peak travel months and instead plan further renovations post June when traffic is expected to decline,” he said.