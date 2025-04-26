India's civil aviation regulatory authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued detailed guidelines to all airlines amid rising tensions with Pakistan.

In the wake of Pakistan's decision to close its airspace to Indian carriers, India's aviation regulator in a memo to airlines has asked them to ensure passenger welfare and operational transparency.

What does DGCA notice say?

The DGCA in its document acknowledged that international and regional airline operations have been significantly impacted due to airspace restrictions, resulting in longer flight durations and potential mid-route technical halts.

According to an ANI report, the DGCA advisory notes, "Increased block times compared to scheduled durations. Possibility of technical halts enroute for operational or fuel requirements" are among the direct consequences of the rerouting.

Key guidelines for airlines by DGCA

DGCA has instructed airlines to update their pre-flight passenger communication to proactively inform passengers about any changes to routing, including the revised total travel time and the likelihood of operational stops. These updates must be conveyed at multiple touchpoints.

"Clarify that the stop is operational in nature. Passengers will generally remain onboard during such stops. This information must be communicated at check-in, boarding gates, and, where feasible, through SMS/email alerts," reads teh DGCA notice.

Furthermore, they've been asked to put in place revised catering requirements to reflect the extended travel time. This includes providing adequate meals, hydration, dry snacks, and special dietary meals based on passenger manifests.



Operators have also been asked to ensure that there are enough medical kits onboard for longer operations. They are also required to verify that emergency medical services are available at designated technical stop airports, including access to ground ambulances.

Cabin crew are to be briefed on managing fatigue, discomfort, and potential medical incidents during prolonged flights.

Finally, airlines must prepare their customer support teams to manage schedule disruptions, delays, and missed onward connections and coordinate closely across departments — including flight dispatch, customer support, airport operations, inflight service providers, and medical vendors. The advisory also recommends preparing for compensation in cases where delays exceed acceptable thresholds.

The advisory follows India’s suspension of several bilateral engagements and travel routes with Pakistan after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. In response, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian aircraft, forcing Indian carriers to reroute several international flights and cancel others, leading to delays and logistical challenges.