The Resistance Front or the TRF which had claimed responsibility of the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (April 22) that claimed lives of 27 tourists has retracted from its statement.

TRF retracts from its statement

In an online post on Saturday (April 26) the TRF that is a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and was declared a “terrorist organisation” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that any attribution of the attack to them was “false” and “hasty.”

The TRF had proudly taken credit for the massacre earlier but after coming under pressure from their handlers in Pakistan, the terror organisation disowned the attack. It called the earlier claim "unauthorised" and alleged that their digital channels had been compromised.

This is not the first time that Pakistan has resorted to such tactics. During the 2019 Pulwama terror attack too Pakistan had tried to distance itself from any international scrutiny, while giving shape to terror activities in India.

There are also media reports claiming that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir personally directed the Lashkar-e-Taiba leadership to ensure TRF withdrew its earlier statement on the Pahalgam attack.

Emergence of proxy terrorist organisations

The organisation is not an isolated entity but a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. In January 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had declared the TRF a “terrorist organisation” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) after the organisation issued threats to journalists in Kashmir.

In recent years, newer outfits such as TRF, PAFF (People's Anti-Fascist Front), and United Liberation Front (ULF) have emerged shedding their Islamist labels of LeT or Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

They appear secular, political in their rhetoric but are proxy arms of Pakistan-based jihadist groups and tread the same path.