Senior Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Waddetiwar received severe backlash over his controversial remark on Monday (Apr 28), questioning if the terrorists had "the time" to ask tourists their religion, challenging the accounts of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisment

"The government should take responsibility for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. They (the government) are saying that terrorists killed people after asking them (about their religion). Do terrorists have time for all this?... Some people say that this did not happen. Terrorists have no caste or religion. Identify those responsible and take appropriate action. This is the sentiment of the country," Waddetiwar said.

The Congress MLA, further reacting to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's contentious "not in favour of war" remark, said that if the government was ready for war, then it should be done.

Speaking to the media, Waddetiwar said, "All this is to divert people's attention. He (CM Siddaramaiah) said there should be no war with Pakistan, but if the government is ready for war, then do it... "You (government) talk about stopping Pakistan's water. It will take 20 years to do so...."

Advertisment

Also Read: 'Will not use this moment...,' J&K CM Omar Abdullah holds off statehood demand in aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack

Karnataka CM Siddaramiah clarifies statement on Pahalgam terror attack

Earlier, Karnataka CM Siddaramiah came under fire for his comments stating that he was not in favour of war with Pakistan, citing "security lapse" in the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people.

Advertisment

"There has been a security lapse in this incident. We are not in favour of war. Steps should be taken to tighten security measures in the Kashmir region. The central government should increase security to ensure peace in Kashmir," he said on Saturday (Apr 26).

He later clarified his stance, emphasising that his "not in favour of war" statement "never meant that we should not go to war".

"I said that it (war) is inevitable, but it must be done with Pakistan, but I did not say that there should be no war. It is the responsibility of the central government to provide security, 26 people died in the incident... I said there should not be a war immediately..." Siddaramiah said.