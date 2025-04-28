Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a powerful speech in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, expressed his deep condolences over the recent Pahalgam terror attack that shook the entire nation.

Advertisment

During his address, Abdullah stated that the attack not only leaves permanent scars on the region but the entire country.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir witnessed an attack on such a large scale after almost 21 years.

"This incident affected the entire country. We have seen many such attacks in the past... An attack of such a large scale has been carried out after 21 years in Baisaran... I did not know how to apologise to the families of the deceased... Being the host, it was my duty to send the tourists back safely. I couldn't do it. I do not have the words to seek an apology," Abdullah said.

Advertisment

"Neither of us supports this attack. This attack has hollowed us. We are trying to find a ray of light in this... In the last 26 years, I have never seen people come out to protest against an attack like this," he said.

The National Conference leader said that the entire Kashmir is united against the attack, and the protests against the act can be marked as the "beginning of the end of militancy and terrorism" in the Valley.

"Militancy and terrorism will end when people will support us. This is the beginning of that... We should not say or show anything which harms this movement that has arisen... We can control militancy using guns, it will end only when people support us. And now it seems people are reaching that point," the J&K CM said.

Advertisment

'Will not use this moment to demand statehood'

Despite pursuing the goal of statehood for months, at this sensitive time, he would refrain from doing so and prioritise the needs of people over political demands.

#PahalgamTerrorAttack | J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, "I will not use this moment to demand statehood. After Pahalgam, with what face can I ask for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir? Meri kya itni sasti siyasat hai? We have talked about statehood in the past and will do so in the… pic.twitter.com/kZqXSRxLmY — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025

"I will not use this moment to demand statehood. After Pahalgam, with what face can I ask for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir? Meri kya itni sasti siyasat hai? We have talked about statehood in the past and will do so in the future too, but it will be shameful on my part if I go and tell the central government that 26 people have died, now give me statehood," he said.