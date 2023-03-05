Top 10 world news: Pak former PM Imran Khan evades arrest, China increases military budget for 2023, and more

Former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan delivered a defiant speech after giving police a miss at his residence. A team of Islamabad Police reached his Zaman Park house in Lahore on Sunday afternoon in order to arrest him in the Toshakhana (gift depository) case. In other news, China on Sunday kicked-off the plenary session of its parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), where it said that it would increase the country’s defence budget by 7.2 per cent in 2023, a slight uptick compared to 7.1 per cent last year.

Click on the headlines to read more:

After evading cops who came to arrest him, Imran Khan delivers a defiant speech







Former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan delivered a defiant speech after giving police a miss at his residence. A team of Islamabad Police had reached his Zaman Park house in Lahore on Sunday afternoon in order to arrest him in the Toshakhana (gift depository) case.



China increases military budget by 7.2 per cent for 2023, eyes ‘peaceful’ reunification with Taiwan

China on Sunday kicked-off the plenary session of its parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), where it said that it would increase the country’s defence budget by 7.2 per cent in 2023, a slight uptick compared to 7.1 per cent last year.



Greece: Thousands protest in Athens over deadly train crash; PM issues apology





Thousands took to the streets of Greece’s capital city Athens, on Sunday (March 5) which also led to brief clashes between police and a group of protesters after they gathered in front of the Greek parliament on Syntagma Square. The demonstration was held over the deadliest train crash in the country following a call by the students, rail workers and public sector employees.

Bangladesh: Massive fire in Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar







A massive fire was reported at a cramped refugee camp for Rohingyas in Bangladesh's Cox’s Bazar district on Sunday (March 5), leaving thousands homeless. The fire is under control, a police official told the news agency Reuters. Earlier, the UNHCR in Bangladesh tweeted, "Rohingya refugee volunteers are responding to a fire in Camp 11.

American Airlines bans unruly, inebriated Indian student for urinating on co-passenger: Report







An Indian student travelling on an American Airlines flight from New York, United States to New Delhi allegedly urinated on a fellow passenger mid-air while he was intoxicated, on Saturday (March 4) an official told ANI on Sunday. The accused was later identified as 21-year-old Arya Vohra and has since been banned by the airlines.



Netanyahu rejects Grossi’s remarks over possible attack on Iran, says Israel ‘permitted’ to defend itself





A day after the UN nuclear watchdog chief said that any military attack on a nuclear facility was illegal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu termed remarks by Raphael Grossi as "unworthy".

Hundreds of supporters of the opposition took to the streets in the Tunisian capital city of Tunis on Sunday (March 5) to protest against President Kais Saied, defying the official ban placed last week.



After 15 years of talks, over 100 nations agree on global treaty to protect marine life on high seas





Over 15 years of discussions and five rounds of protracted UN-led discussions later, negotiators from more than 100 countries have finalised a treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas. This UN treaty is a long-awaited step that, according to environmental groups, will help reverse marine biodiversity losses and ensure sustainable development.

China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), is all set to begin its annual session on Sunday, where President Xi Jinping is expected to unveil the biggest government reshuffle in a decade as Beijing confronts a host of issues at home and abroad.



India: Swiss envoy called over ‘malicious anti-India’ posters in Geneva



