Economy, increased defence budget, govt reshuffle among key focus of Chinese parliament’s annual session  

China’s rubber-stamp Parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), is all set to begin its annual session on Sunday, where President Xi Jinping is expected to unveil the biggest government reshuffle in a decade as Beijing confronts a host of issues at home and abroad.

The two sessions, which are being held in the wake of Xi securing a record-breaking third term as the supreme leader, will witness the government outlining its policy goals, including targeting high economic growth.

On Saturday, the session began with the opening meeting of the top advisory body the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) while its national legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), will begin its session on Sunday.

Over 5,000 deputies and advisors will participate in the two sessions that will last for over a week.

Notably, among the major government reshuffle to witness is the appointment of a new Premier. It is widely expected that Li, who will be retiring, will be succeeded by President Xi Jinping's loyalist Li Qiang.

Except for Xi, 69, all top officials will be replaced as part of the practice of changing the leadership team every 10 years.

Apart from that, China is also expected to increase its defence budget, the second biggest after the US, citing "complex security challenges".

Ahead of the session, NPC spokesman Wang Chao indicated that China will announce an increase in its defence budget. Though he did not disclose the amount, which he said will be formally unveiled on Sunday.

Last year, China’s earmarked $230 billion for defence—a 7.1 per cent rise from the previous year. While US’ defence spending that year amounted to $777.1 billion.

Wang defended China's steady increases in annual defence budgets, saying that the country’s defence spending as a share of the GDP was lower than the world average.

