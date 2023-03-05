15 years of discussions later 'the ship has reached the shore'; nations bag global treaty to protect high seas

Fifteen years of discussions and five rounds of protracted UN-led discussions later, negotiators from more than 100 countries have completed a treaty to protect the high seas. This UN treaty is a long-awaited step that, according to environmental groups, will help reverse marine biodiversity losses and ensure sustainable development. The legally binding pact was agreed upon in New York on Sunday, a day after the original deadline. "The ship has reached the shore," said the UN conference president, Rena Lee, after the final day of talks.

The final round of the talks began on February 20, but was dragged out due to several points of contention. Economic interests reportedly remained a major sticking point, with developing countries calling for a greater share of the spoils from the so-called "blue economy."

Additionally, the talks were delayed by an agreement on the sharing of "marine genetic resources" used in industries, like biotechnology.

This treaty is seen as a crucial component of the "30 by 30 deal" agreed upon in Montreal in December of last year.

"30 by 30" refers to global efforts to bring 30 per cent of the world's land and sea under protection by the end of this decade.

As per Greenpeace, to meet this target, about 11 million square kilometres or 4.2 million square miles of the ocean need to be protected every year until the end of this decade. Currently, very few of the high seas are under this protection.

