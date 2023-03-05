Tunisian opposition defies protest ban, hundreds demonstrate against president

Hundreds of supporters of the opposition took to the streets in the Tunisian capital city of Tunis on Sunday (March 5) to protest against President Kais Saied, defying the official ban placed last week. This also comes a day after the country’s powerful labour union Union Générale Tunisienne du Travail (UGTT) also known as the Tunisian General Labour Union held the biggest rally against the country’s leader amid weeks of sporadic protests across Tunisia.

What happened during Sunday’s protest?

Hundreds of supporters of the opposition party broke police barriers during the rally on Sunday in central Tunis after police warned them that their demonstration was illegal and would not want to stop them by force, reported Reuters. Subsequently, thousands of protesters pushed through the barriers to reach Habib Bourguiba Avenue, an area where most rallies take place.

The main opposition coalition National Salvation Front (NSF) comprising Tunisia’s biggest party, the Islamist Ennahda, the Stop the Coup protest movement and some other smaller parties have demanded that Saied step down. This comes amid a wave of arrests in recent weeks which include opposition politicians, prominent activists, a businessman, a media figure as well as two judges for supposedly criticising the north African country’s president.

So far, at least 20 prominent figures have been arrested in this context. A former member of the Tunisian parliament, Saida Ounissi told Al Jazeera that the recent protests are unique to other anti-government rallies. “This is the second day of protests and we are surprised at the number of average citizens who are protesting and facing the threat of oppression by going out to the streets and calling for freedom”, she said.

Why was the rally banned?

The governor of Tunis, Kamel Feki, on Thursday imposed a ban and rejected NSF’s request to hold a march on Sunday saying that it has “not been approved as some of its leaders are suspected of plotting against state security.” On the same day, the local media reported that two members of the Islamist-leaning Ennahda party, Sadok Chourou and Habib Ellouz, were also arrested.

Labour union’s biggest march against president

The rally on Sunday also came a day after Tunisia’s labour union held what is being called the protest against Saied yet. Thousands gathered at Habib Bourguiba Avenue, on Saturday where UGTT leader Noureddine Taboubi said, “We will continue to defend freedoms and rights, whatever the cost. We do not fear prisons or arrests”, as per Reuters.

