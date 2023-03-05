ugc_banner

India summons Swiss envoy over 'malicious anti-India' posters in Geneva

New Delhi, IndiaWritten By: Sidhant SibalUpdated: Mar 05, 2023, 07:05 PM IST

India summons Swiss envoy over 'malicious anti-India' posters in Geneva Photograph:(Twitter)

The source quoting the envoy said that India's concerns will be taken to Berne with "all the seriousness it deserves."

India summoned the Swiss ambassador on Sunday to express New Delhi's displeasure over the "malicious anti-India" posters that were up in front of the UN building in Geneva, a source told WION. 

The Swiss ambassador informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) that he would convey India's concerns to Berne and will treat it with "all the seriousness it deserves."

"Secretary (West), MEA today called in the Swiss Ambassador and raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of the UN office in Geneva," as per a source.  

"The Swiss Ambassador said that he would convey India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves," the source added. 

As India raised its concerns with Switzerland, the Swiss envoy said that the anti-India posters in Geneva are not endorsed by the Swiss Government. 

"The envoy said that the posters in Geneva are part of the space provided to all, but in no way endorse the claims, nor reflect the position of the Swiss Government," the source added. 

