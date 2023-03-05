Bangladesh: Massive fire ravages Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar

A massive fire was reported at a cramped refugee camp for Rohingyas in Bangladesh's Cox’s Bazar district on Sunday (March 5), leaving thousands homeless. Taking to Twitter, the UNHCR in Bangladesh said, "Rohingya refugee volunteers are responding to a fire in Camp 11. UNHCR and partners are providing support. More information to follow."

No casualties have been reported at the Balukhali camp till now, a fire official said, the news agency AP reported.

Further details are awaited.

Rohingya refugee volunteers are responding to a fire in Camp 11.



UNHCR and partners are providing support.



Over one million Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar over several decades. These included 740,000 refugees who crossed the border in August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a brutal crackdown. In 2022, the United States said that the oppression of Rohingyas in Myanmar amounted to genocide following American authorities confirming accounts of mass atrocities against civilians by the military in a systematic campaign against them.

The fire in Cox's Bazar comes a day after at least five people were killed and 25 others injured in an explosion followed by a blaze at an oxygen plant outside Chittagong. Speaking to the news agency AFP on Saturday, a police official said the blast rocked the oxygen unit of the Sheema steel re-rolling mill in the industrial town of Sitakunda at around 4:30 pm (1030 GMT), trapping "many workers" inside the plant.

Witnesses, meanwhile, said the explosion was so loud that it shook all houses in the area. The government has ordered a probe into the explosion.



(With inputs from agencies)

