After evading cops who came to arrest him, Imran Khan delivers a defiant speech

Former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan delivered a defiant speech after giving police a miss at his residence. A team of Islamabad Police had reached his Zaman Park house in Lahore on Sunday afternoon in order to arrest him in the Toshakhana (gift depository) case.



The representatives of the former premier of Pakistan received the notice served by the police on his behalf while saying that he was not available at home and assuring that he "will comply with the legal process".

When the police team left, Khan delivered a defiant speech at Zaman Park home and slammed his political opponents before his supporters.



Addressing a sizeable crowd of PTI loyalists, Imran said he had never “bowed before any man or institution, and will never let you do so as well”.

Khan said “only a nation, and not a group” could confront the challenges being faced by the country.

Slamming the Shehbaz Sharif government, the PTI leader said it was the “worst time” for the country as the economy had “sunk” and the people were being crushed by “record high inflation in Pakistan’s history”.

He lashed out Sharifs, alleging that they had stashed their wealth overseas and former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa had given them protection in the legal cases.

"I want everybody to know about the Toshakhana cases. The real robbers have been taken off the cases," said Imran. He claimed that his life was in danger. He claimed that his political opponents are the present government in Pakistan and were making him run "from one court to another" on "minor cases".

He rued the present state of affairs in the country and said that 'Jail bharo' (fill the jails) campaign was one of the ways to express anger against the present government.

"Only people of Pakistan can challenge the corrupt establishment," he said.

Pakistan's economy is in extremely bad condition right now, Imran Khan said and criticised PM Shehbaz Sharif holding him responsible for the poor state of affairs.

"PM is asking for money everywhere...and people are not giving him...Today, Pakistan is being insulted worldwide...thieves are sitting at the top," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

