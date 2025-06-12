/Top 10 world news: One survivor in India's plane crash; UK sends team to probe Ahmedabad crash, and more

A CCTV camera at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad captured the final moments of the Air India flight taking off from the runway, being unable to climb, and crashing ultimately.

Ahmedabad Airport CCTV captures Air India plane taking off, and crashing

How passenger on seat 11A survived Air India crash in Ahmedabad | WATCH video of miracle survivor

There is only one survivor in the fatal Air India aircraft crash in the Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The Air India flight was en route to London, with 242 people onboard. One survivor has been identified as 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

Ahmedabad plane crash: Former crash investigator questions why plane failed to climb before it went down

A former FAA and NTSB crash investigator Jeff Guzzetti has expressed concern over the unexplained loss of altitude in the final moments of the Air India flight. He noted that video footage taken just before the crash showed no signs of smoke or fire, making a bird strike unlikely.



'Sonam convinced Raja that they need to make offerings at the Kamakhya Devi Temple': What Police Said

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya, and now it has turned a into murder case with five already arrested. Investigators find that Sonam had asked him to visit Kamakhya Temple as she wanted to seek the blessing of the goddess.

Ahmedabad plane crash: Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani killed, party leaders offer condolences

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was onboard the London-bound Air India flight that crashed near Ahmedabad airport, has passed away in the tragic accident.



US-Iran tensions: What is Iran's nuclear programme? Know history of Tehran's enmity with America | WION Explains

Tensions between Iran and the US are rising amid ongoing nuclear talks between both nations. However, reports of a possible Israeli attack on Iran have put Tehran on alert

Ahmedabad plane crash | Who are 10 crew members who lost their lives in Air India's fatal accident

According to the officials, the plane was being flown by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar as his deputy. It had 10 crew members



Ahmedabad plane crash: Rajasthan doctor who quit job to start afresh in London, killed along with family



The Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12) brought heartbreak to Rajasthan after taking the lives of a whole family from Banswara who were traveling to begin a new life in London.



Ahmedabad plane crash: Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan offer their sympathies to the victims and their families

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have expressed their condolences following the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad



WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS : Cummins breaks multiple records with five-wicket haul at Lord's



June 12, 2025 will always be a special day for Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins. During ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's stadium in London, Cummins produced a magical bowling performance and broke three major records.













