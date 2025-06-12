/Ahmedabad plane crash: Rajasthan doctor who quit job to start afresh in London, killed along with family

The Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12) brought heartbreak to Rajasthan after taking the lives of a whole family from Banswara who were traveling to begin a new life in London.

Pratik Joshi had spent the last six years in London. A software professional himself, Joshi had always dreamed of making a future outside India for his three small children and wife. That dream was finally taking shape this week, but fate had some other plans.

Onboard the ill-fated flight with Pratik was his wife, Dr Komi Vyas, a medical professional who had tendered her resignation just two days earlier to prepare for their permanent move. Their three children, including five-year-old twin daughters, were accompanying them on the journey.



Locals remember the couple as one of hope and determination – both well-educated, staunchly devoted to their careers, and dedicated to their kids. Their death came as a shock to Banswara, with friends, relatives, and past colleagues struggling to believe the news.

“The entire town is grieving," said a close family friend, adding that they were a warm, progressive couple who wanted the best for their children.



Four residents of Rajasthan's Udaipur district were among the 242 people on board the Air India flight that crashed. According to Udaipur district administration authorities, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has spoken with the families of those affected and assured them of all necessary assistance. "As per initial information, there were four passengers from Udaipur district on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad. The Chief Minister has spoken to their family members... The administration stands with them, and all necessary help will be extended. The families have been contacted," Udaipur District Magistrate Namit Mehta told reporters.

The plane was boarded by 242 people, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals.