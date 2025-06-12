/Ahmedabad plane crash: Former crash investigator questions why plane failed to climb before it went down

A former FAA and NTSB crash investigator Jeff Guzzetti has expressed concern over the unexplained loss of altitude in the final moments of the Air India flight. He noted that video footage taken just before the crash showed no signs of smoke or fire, making a bird strike unlikely.

Even with the loss of one engine, the aircraft should have been able to climb using the other, Guzzetti stressed.

He suggested a more serious scenario: The possibility of both engines simultaneously losing power — a phenomenon known as “dual engine rollback.”

“This happened on a (Boeing) 777 crash coming into Heathrow about 15 years ago. It was a dual engine roll back due to icing in the fuel. So there could be a fuel issue,” he said.

“Usually fuel contamination issues rear their ugly head during takeoff,” he explained.

The flight radar data also revealed that the Dreamliner managed to climb only 625 feet and could not gain further altitude, leading to the aviation disaster.

The flight departed from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 pm IST and lost contact with air traffic control less than a minute later.

Flight-tracking platform Flightradar24 said the aircraft’s signal was lost at an altitude of just 625 feet, a dangerously low height for a jet of its size and weight.

Several videos that have been shared by locals on social media also show the plane struggling to gain altitude and descending rapidly, followed by a loud explosion and a massive fireball as it crashed. Thick black smoke was seen rising from the crash site.

Meanwhile, the Tata Group has announced that it will give ₹1 crore to the families of each individual who died in the Air India plane crash.

The group will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that all necessary care and support are provided to them.