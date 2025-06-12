/'Sonam convinced Raja that they need to make offerings at the Kamakhya Devi Temple': What Police Said

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya, and now it has turned a into murder case with five already arrested. Investigators find that Sonam had asked him to visit Kamakhya Temple as she wanted to seek the blessing of the goddess.

"Sonam convinced her husband Raja that they need to make offerings at the Kamakhya Devi Temple before consummating the marriage," a police officer who is a part of the investigation told news agency PTI.

The officer added, "Sonam coerced her husband to take her to the deep jungles of Nongriat with the belief that the hitmen she hired would have a better chance of killing him somewhere on the route, considering it is secluded. But, since there were too many tourists trekking to Nongriat on May 22 and May 23, they couldn't kill him there."

Earlier, while talking to the media, Raja's mother said, "We had wholeheartedly accepted her, if Sonam is responsible in any way, she will be punished," she added. If Sonam loved my son, she wouldn't have left my son to die. How is she safe? All people behind this should be strictly punished."

The couple got married in Madhya Pradesh on May 11 and were in Meghalaya on May 20. Raja went missing from the East Khasi Hills district on May 23, and he was found dead near Wei Sawdong Falls, 11 days later. On Monday (June 9), the wife, Sonam, surrendered herself to Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur Police.