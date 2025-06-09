/Meghalaya murder case | 'If Sonam is responsible, she will be punished': Raja Raghuvanshi's mother on son's death

Three have been arrested in the Meghalaya murder case, a couple from Madhya Pradesh had planned their honeymoon in the northeastern state. Raja Raghuvanshi went missing from the East Khasi Hills district on May 23, and he was found dead near Wei Sawdong Falls, 11 days later. On Monday (June 9), the wife, Sonam, surrendered herself to Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur Police.

While talking to the media, Raja Raghuvanshi's mother Uma said, "I don't know anything about the others who are reportedly involved. I had a good relationship with Sonam, I cannot blame her right now. First, those three men should be investigated, and then Sonam should be investigated."

"We had wholeheartedly accepted her, if Sonam is responsible in any way, she will be punished," she added. If Sonam loved my son, she wouldn't have left my son to die. How is she safe?. All people behind this should be strictly punished."

Speaking to news agency ANI, SIT chief and SP (City), East Khasi Hills, Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said, "Four persons have been arrested and will be produced before the respective courts. We will get their transit remand to bring them to Shillong. Our team is about to reach Ghazipur and will formally arrest Sonam and take her transit remand."

Police also released more details in the case