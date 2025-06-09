Sonam Raghuvanshi, a woman from Indore, has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. On May 23, the couple was reported missing after losing all contact with their families. After 11 days, Raja’s dead body was found near Wei Sawdong Falls.

On Monday (June 9), the Meghalaya Police said they have arrested Sonam from a dhaba in Ghazipur.

The police alleged that Sonam hired contract killers to murder Raja while they were on their honeymoon. Along with Sonam, three other men named Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, and Akash Rajput were also nabbed.

Who is Raj Kushwaha?

The brother of Raja Raghuvanshi told the news agency ANI that Kushawaha was an employee of Sonam with whom she used to talk almost every day.

Further details regarding the other two accused are yet to come.

Meanwhile, Raja’s brother, Vipul Raghuvanshi, told ANI, "I had no idea about those 3-4 people till the time I did not know their names... Raj Kushwaha's name has come forward, which means Sonam can be involved in the murder... Raj Kushwaha was Sonam's employee. They would constantly talk on the phone."



However, he refused to accept that Sonam was involved in the murder “unless and until” she confesses it.

What did Raja's mother say?

Meanwhile, Raja’s mother revealed that before their marriage, she wanted the couple to know each other, but Sonam’s mother rejected the idea.

“We had no clue anything was wrong, even during phone calls. If Sonam got Raja killed, I want the harshest punishment - the death sentence. But if she didn’t do it, then I won’t falsely blame her. I treated her like my own daughter; her behaviour was always good," Uma Raghuvanshi said.

What did the police say?

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya when Sonam allegedly orchestrated her husband’s murder by hiring contract killers, police said on Monday (June 9).

Authorities found Sonam in an unconscious state on Saturday (June 7) at night at a 'dhaba' in Ghazipur. She was carried to the Ghazipur Medical College for treatment, where she was arrested after surrendering.

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang said that three other people were also nabbed along with Sonam in the alleged murder. One of the accused was found in Uttar Pradesh, and two were in Indore.

All three accused arrested told the police that Sonam hired them to kill her husband.

Police are questioning the accused and investigating further, officials said.