/‘Sonam had two phones, she told us...’: Family reveals new details in Meghalaya murder case

Meghalaya murder case: Amid the investigation into the killing of Raja Raghuvanshi, his family has revealed new information about the main accused, Sonam. Her sister-in-law, Kiran Raghuvanshi, said she had two mobile phones. She said Sonam told the family that her one phone was for the office and another for personal use.

“Sonam had two phones; she used to tell us that one of those was for her office purposes and the other for her personal usage,” Kiran told the news agency ANI.

“I didn't see her regularly speaking over the phone, but she used to keep sending messages over the phone. She always had her phone with her,” she added.

She also said that Sonam must be hanged for killing her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.

“I demand that she be hanged at the earliest...We have lost a loved one, and nothing can satisfy us. He (Govind - Sonam's brother) did apologise to us and told us that if her sister is at fault, she should be hanged...” she added.

Raja's father cites astrology

Raja Raghuvanshi’s father, Ashok Raghuvanshi, has claimed that Sonam was ‘Manglik’, hence she married her son so she could be with her lover.

‘Manglik,’ as per Vedic Astrology, refers to a person whose birth chart (kundali) indicates that the planet Mars (Mangal) is positioned in certain houses. It is believed that a person associated with it faces marital issues and even the death of their partner.

Raja’s father said that since she was Manglik, she married his son with a purpose.

“She though I’ll marry Raja, and the fault of stars will be rectified, so I will marry my love,” Sonam’s father-in-law claimed.

He said that his son was also Manglik and that was the reason they approached Sonam and her family. Astrology believes that when two Manglik people marry, the fault of the stars gets removed.