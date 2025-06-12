/Ahmedabad plane crash: Vijay Rupani was on flight that crashed , says local chief as BJP leaders offer condolences

Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil while speaking to media after an Air India aircraft, en route to London, with 242 people onboard crashed in the Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad said, “Our leader, respected former CM Vijay Rupani was on the flight. Tragically, Vijay Rupani is among the victims of this accident. May his soul rest in peace. This is a massive loss for the BJP family.”

BJP National spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi in a post on X said, “The news of the tragic demise of former Chief Minister of Gujarat and senior leader of the BJP family, Shri Vijay Rupani ji, in the unfortunate plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely painful. His departure is a serious loss to Indian politics. May God give place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family and supporters to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti.”

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the 242 passengers on board the Air India AI-171 plane that crashed near the Ahmedabad Airport. The incident occurred on Thursday and included 12 crew members as per the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Vijaybhai Ramniklalbhai Rupani was born on 2 August 1956. He is a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and served as the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat for two terms from 2016 to 2021.

Rupani began his political career as a student activist with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and later joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He became part of Jan Sangh in 1971.

He served as the mayor of Rajkot from 1996 to 1997, and in 1998, he was appointed as the BJP's Gujarat unit general secretary. In 2006, he became the chairman of Gujarat Tourism and also served as a Rajya Sabha MP from 2006 to 2012. He was named the BJP state president in February 2016 and continued in the role until August that year.

Rupani was sworn in as Gujarat's Chief Minister in August 2016 and continued in the role after being elected as the leader of the Legislature Party in December 2017. He stepped down from the position on 11 September 2021.

Vijay Rupani was married to Anjali Rupani and has two children. Vijay Rupani was a partner in the trading firm Rasiklal & Sons, which was founded by his father.

The couple has two children a son, Rushabh, who is an engineering graduate, and a daughter, Radhika. The couple lost their youngest son Pujit in an accident and started the charity the Pujit Rupani Memorial Trust in his honour.