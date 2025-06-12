Ahmedabad Airport CCTV captures Air India plane taking off, and crashing | Watch

A CCTV camera at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad captured the final moments of the Air India flight taking off from the runway, being unable to climb, and crashing ultimately.

The CCTV footage shows the Air India plane taking off from the runway, struggling to attain altitude, and coming down till it crashes, and a huge fireball appears, signalling a disaster.

Several casualties are feared, though officials have not yet shared any figures, and as per reports, the chances of survival of those undergoing treatment are also very low. Since the plane was heavily fuelled for the long-haul journey from Ahmedabad to London, the fuel led to a massive fire after the crash.

Rescue teams from the Indian Army, NDRF, CRPF, and Coast Guard are still working at the crash site.

The flight radar data also revealed that the Dreamliner managed to climb only 625 feet and could not gain further altitude, leading to the aviation disaster.

The flight departed from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 pm IST and lost contact with air traffic control less than a minute later.

Flight-tracking platform Flightradar24 said the aircraft’s signal was lost at an altitude of just 625 feet, a dangerously low height for a jet of its size and weight.

Several videos that have been shared by locals on social media also show the plane struggling to gain altitude and descending rapidly, followed by a loud explosion and a massive fireball as it crashed. Thick black smoke was seen rising from the crash site.

Meanwhile, the Tata Group has announced that it will give ₹1 crore to the families of each individual who died in the Air India plane crash.

The group will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that all necessary care and support are provided to them.