/How passenger on seat 11A survived Air India crash in Ahmedabad | WATCH video of miracle survivor

There is only one survivor in the fatal Air India aircraft crash in the Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The Air India flight was en route to London, with 242 people onboard. One survivor has been identified as 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh. He is undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital, Asarwa in Ahmedabad. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met him at the Ahmedabad hospital.

A video taken moments after the crash shows an injured Ramesh walking towards an ambulance as bystanders surround him. He was reportedly in seat number 11A. Despite being surrounded by charred wreckage and debris, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh miraculously survived the disaster.

WATCH video here

“I just remember a loud blast… then everything went dark. I think I just jumped,” Vishwash Kumar was quoted as saying by medical officers.

Earlier, speaking to news agency ANI on a phone call, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said, "The police found one survivor in seat 11A. One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area."